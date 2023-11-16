Man threatened Peterborough shop worker with broken bottle in Bretton
Police are appealing for information after a man threatened shop staff with a broken bottle and demanded money.
Detectives said the masked man entered the Morrisons Daily Shopper, at the Bretton Centre, in Peterborough, at about 9.55pm on Sunday (12 November).
Brandishing the broken bottle, he approached a female member of staff and demanded money from the till.
Staff hit the panic button and he ran from the store empty-handed.
Police said the man is described as having tanned/dark skin, dark eyes and about 5’8” tall. As well as a face covering, he was wearing black jogging bottoms with a stripe and a black coat.
DC George Corney, who is investigating for Cambridgeshire Police, said victims had been left ‘fearful’ to return to work following the incident.
DC Corney said: “This is a concerning incident for the community as well as local businesses.
“Although no-one was hurt, it has understandably left the victims shaken and fearful to return to work. I would urge anyone with information to come forward.”
Anyone with information is urged to report to Cambridgeshire Police online via their online reporting forms, web chat service or by calling 101, quoting incident number 35/84614/23.