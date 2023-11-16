Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a man threatened shop staff with a broken bottle and demanded money.

Detectives said the masked man entered the Morrisons Daily Shopper, at the Bretton Centre, in Peterborough, at about 9.55pm on Sunday (12 November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandishing the broken bottle, he approached a female member of staff and demanded money from the till.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

Staff hit the panic button and he ran from the store empty-handed.

Police said the man is described as having tanned/dark skin, dark eyes and about 5’8” tall. As well as a face covering, he was wearing black jogging bottoms with a stripe and a black coat.

DC George Corney, who is investigating for Cambridgeshire Police, said victims had been left ‘fearful’ to return to work following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Corney said: “This is a concerning incident for the community as well as local businesses.

“Although no-one was hurt, it has understandably left the victims shaken and fearful to return to work. I would urge anyone with information to come forward.”