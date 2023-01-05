Man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Peterborough after serious collision on Bourges Boulevard
The collision between two cars and the pedestrian took place “close to McDonald’s”, according to police
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision between two cars and a pedestrian in Peterborough.
The male pedestrian was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with “life-threatening injuries” following the collision on Bourges Boulevard, “close to McDonald’s”, at about 5.30pm on January 4.
The man remains in hospital and drivers of both vehicles were uninjured.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a man, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.
"The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured and remained at the scene.
“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the road and the pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision to please get in touch either online or via 101, quoting incident 325 of 4 January.”