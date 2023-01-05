Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision between two cars and a pedestrian in Peterborough.

The male pedestrian was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with “life-threatening injuries” following the collision on Bourges Boulevard, “close to McDonald’s”, at about 5.30pm on January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man remains in hospital and drivers of both vehicles were uninjured.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened near the fast food restaurant (image: Google)

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a man, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.

"The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured and remained at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad