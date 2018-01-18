Search

Man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in Peterborough city centre collision

RTC on Park Road. Picture by Terry Harris. THA
RTC on Park Road. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The man hurt in a crash in Peterborough city centre yesterday suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in the incident.

Emergency services were called to Park Road in Peterborough at about 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when a silver Ford left the road.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “At 12:31pm yesterday afternoon (17th) Magpas Doctor Jon Barratt and Paramedic Ash Richardson landed in Peterborough via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to treat a man who had been seriously injured in a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 40’s) who had sustained life-changing injuries and sedated him at the scene (providing him with A&E level care) before airlifting him Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The doctor and paramedic team provided him with ongoing pain relief and monitored him throughout the journey and the patient was in a stable condition upon arrival.

“The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were Chief Pilot Richard Eastwood and Crewmember Rob Davies.”

The car also hit a parking meter during the crash.

Following the incident the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was arrested by police - but he was ‘de-arrested’ a short while later.

The road was cordoned off by police while investigations took place, and debris was cleared. It opened at about 3.30pm.

More: Road cordoned off by police following crash