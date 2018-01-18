Man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in Peterborough city centre collision

The man hurt in a crash in Peterborough city centre yesterday suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in the incident.

Emergency services were called to Park Road in Peterborough at about 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when a silver Ford left the road.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “At 12:31pm yesterday afternoon (17th) Magpas Doctor Jon Barratt and Paramedic Ash Richardson landed in Peterborough via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to treat a man who had been seriously injured in a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 40’s) who had sustained life-changing injuries and sedated him at the scene (providing him with A&E level care) before airlifting him Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The doctor and paramedic team provided him with ongoing pain relief and monitored him throughout the journey and the patient was in a stable condition upon arrival.

“The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were Chief Pilot Richard Eastwood and Crewmember Rob Davies.”

The car also hit a parking meter during the crash.

Following the incident the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was arrested by police - but he was ‘de-arrested’ a short while later.

The road was cordoned off by police while investigations took place, and debris was cleared. It opened at about 3.30pm.

