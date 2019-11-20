Man stole Peterborough mother’s paddling pool from back garden while armed with knife

Have your say

A man who stole a 10 foot paddling pool from his mother’s back garden while armed with a knife has been jailed.

Leo Holmes (24) broke into a garden shed in Avon Court, Gunthorpe, Peterborough, at about noon on August 14 and stole the paddling pool in its plastic case.

Knife crime

Ten minutes earlier he had entered the shed to steal the pool cover, shouting through the window of the victim’s house that he needed it as a blanket because he was homeless.

The victim rang the police who arrested Holmes at the scene where he was found to be in possession of a lock knife.

The knife and the paddling pool were seized.

Holmes, of no fixed address, refused to be interviewed, but told the officers “it’s not a burglary, it’s my mum’s house”.

Yesterday (Tueday) at Cambridge Crown Court Holmes was jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to theft, burglary and possession of a knife in public.