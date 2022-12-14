Man still in serious condition in hospital a week after alleged assault in York Road, Peterborough

A man remains in a serious condition in hospital a week after he was allegedly hit by a rock in Peterborough.

The incident happened on York Road, Peterborough, near the junction with Alexandra Road, on Tuesday, December 6.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was reported the 27-year-old man had been hit on the head with a rock. He was taken to Addenbrookes’ Hospital in a critical condition. Today police have said he remains in a serious condition at the hospital.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning. He has now been released on bail until March 8 2023.

Detective Inspector Tim Archer said: “I would urge anyone with information about this attack to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

