Man stabbed to chest, arm and leg - and another man bitten - in early morning attack

Police have said it is ‘only by luck’ that a man who received multiple stab wounds to his chest, leg and arm was not more seriously injured in an attack at the weekend’

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses in a bid to find the attacker following the incident, which happened in Huntingdon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said that the victim, who is in his 30s, was in Samuel Pepys in the High Street between 12.30am and 2am when the attack happened.

Police are appealing for information

He was stabbed multiple times to the chest, stomach, leg and arm.

Another victim, a man in his 50s received a cut to the stomach and a bite to his left arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as white, aged 25 to 30, approximately 5’10” and of broad build. He had short, shaven hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The stab victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a collapsed lung.

Detective Constable Lauren Skinner, who is investigating, said: “We believe the assault was an isolated incident. It is only by luck that the victim was not more seriously injured.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack, or who has information about it, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad