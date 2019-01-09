Man slashed by knife after being attacked by gang in Cambridgeshire village

Have your say

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was slashed with a knife in Cambourne.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.50pm on Monday, January 7, with reports of violence in Back Lane.

Officers found a man who had reportedly been attacked by a group of people, and slashed with a knife.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made and an investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 423 of 7 January or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.