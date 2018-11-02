Man shot through car window as he drove home from work in Peterborough

Have your say

A man has been shot at while driving in Peterborough this evening, the projectile narrowly missing his face.

Police told the Peterborough Telegraph that the man was driving home from work this evening, Friday November 2, when he was shot at as he drove down Gresley Way.

Police news

The projectile, believed to be a ball bearing, pierced the car's driver side window and narrowly missed the man's face.

The man is said to be uninjured but understandably shaken by the shooting.

Police are actively searching the area for the shooter.

