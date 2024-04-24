Man seriously injured in stabbing in Peterborough's Broadway Cemetery - as police cordon off area

Man suffers serious injuries in incident, which happened at just after 2.30pm today (Wednesday)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Broadway Cemetery near Peterborough city centre has been cordoned off by police following a stabbing this afternoon (April 24).

The cordon is in place at both the Broadway and Eastfield Road entries to the cemetery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said one man had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Most Popular
Police at the scene on BroadwayPolice at the scene on Broadway
Police at the scene on Broadway

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.36pm by the ambulance service to Broadway, Peterborough with reports a man had been stabbed.

“Officers attended and one man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“A cordon is currently in place to preserve evidence. No arrests have been made but the incident is being treated as isolated.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident 277 of 24 April.”