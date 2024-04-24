Man seriously injured in stabbing in Peterborough's Broadway Cemetery - as police cordon off area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Broadway Cemetery near Peterborough city centre has been cordoned off by police following a stabbing this afternoon (April 24).

The cordon is in place at both the Broadway and Eastfield Road entries to the cemetery.

Police said one man had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Police at the scene on Broadway

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.36pm by the ambulance service to Broadway, Peterborough with reports a man had been stabbed.

“Officers attended and one man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“A cordon is currently in place to preserve evidence. No arrests have been made but the incident is being treated as isolated.