Man seriously injured in assault in Peterborough
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in Peterborough on Saturday night.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:07 pm
Police were called at about 7.20pm on Saturday (12 February) to Gunthorpe Road with reports a man had been assaulted.
Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing to establish what happened.
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police online or by calling 101.