Man seriously injured and two arrested after brawl outside Peterborough city centre bar

A fight involving a number of people in Peterborough city centre in which a man was seriously injured is being investigated by police.

Officers were called at 5am on Sunday, August 12, to Broadway in Peterborough to reports of a large fight outside Edwards bar.

The scene of the brawl on Sunday morning

A police spokesman said around 100 people were in the area but not all involved in the brawl.

A man was assaulted with what is thought to have been a thrown bottle and suffered a serious injury amounting the GBH.

Officers are also investigating the incident as an affray.

Two men were arrested at the time of the fight but released with no further action

Anyone with information should call police on 101.