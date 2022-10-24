News you can trust since 1948
Man seriously injured after violence broke out in Ainsdale Drive. Werrington, Peterborough

Man in his 20s taken to hospital following incident on Saturday night

By Stephen Briggs
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 12:01pm

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after violence broke out in a Peterborough street on Saturday night.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.51pm on Saturday (22 October) with reports of violence in Ainsdale Drive, Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but he has since been discharged.”

Ainsdale Drive, Werrington

Anyone with information should call police on 101.