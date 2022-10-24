Man seriously injured after violence broke out in Ainsdale Drive. Werrington, Peterborough
Man in his 20s taken to hospital following incident on Saturday night
By Stephen Briggs
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 12:01pm
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after violence broke out in a Peterborough street on Saturday night.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.51pm on Saturday (22 October) with reports of violence in Ainsdale Drive, Peterborough.
“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but he has since been discharged.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101.