Man released under investigation after stabbing at Subway in Peterborough

A man arrested after a stabbing at a Subway store in Peterborough has been released under investigation.

Police were called at 9.05am on Friday to two men involved in a fight, with one having a knife, at Subway, in Lincoln Road, Millfield.

A man was arrested by police at the scene but has now been released while police continue to investigate.

One man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury after the incident.

The Magpas air ambulance also attended scene along with multiple ambulances.