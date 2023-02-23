Man released by police as detectives continue to investigate stabbing in Stamford

Police investigating a stabbing in Stamford have released one man without charge.

Two men were arrested by Lincolnshire Police following the incident at Stamford Bus Station on the evening of Tuesday, February 21.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a report that two vehicles had arrived at the bus station at 10.16pm and an altercation then began between the occupants of one of the vehicles and people already in the bus station.

One person remains in police custody

“The fight is reported to have moved to the street.

“Response officers were deployed and on arrival found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds. He received emergency treatment at the scene and is now in hospital in a serious condition. It is believed that the people involved were known to each other.”

Two 18-year-old men were arrested by police in connection with the incident – one on suspicion of attempted murder, and one on suspicion of affray.

Now police have said the 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray has been released with no further action to be taken.The other 18-year-old remains in police custody.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward to help with the investigation.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 446 of 21 February.”

