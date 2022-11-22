Man pushes pensioner into bushes before stealing £1,000 in Ortons daylight robbery

An elderly woman using a zimmer frame was pushed over and had £1,000 in cash stolen in a daylight robbery in Peterborough.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery, which took place between 12.55pm and 1.05pm yesterday (21 November) in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay.

The victim, aged 85, was walking with her Zimmer frame when she was knocked over by a man on a bike. She fell into a nearby bush and the man stole her handbag from the walking frame handles, which contained her purse, the cash and her house keys.

Crime news

The man is described as black, slim, about 5’1’’ to 5’3’’, and is thought to be in his 20s. He was wearing glasses and black clothing and was riding a black bike.

DC Tessa Munro, who is investigating, said: “This robbery was particularly nasty, committed against a vulnerable victim and took place in broad daylight. The victim was not seriously injured but has been left very shaken.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they think they may have seen the man described or witnessed the robbery.”