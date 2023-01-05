Wayne Rule, 46, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, fatally stabbed Darren and attempted to kill another man in his 40s following a disagreement over drugs.

The violence began in the early hours of Monday December 20, 2021 and spread over two addresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were alerted to a report that the man in his 40s had suffered stab wounds at a property in Bowditch Road, Spalding at 12.26am.

Wayne Rule.

On arrival, they found the victim with multiple injuries in a bedroom, and administered first aid before he was taken to hospital. He named Rule as his attacker.

Then, less than an hour later at 1.10am a second call came that a stabbing had taken place at Cygnet Court in Spalding. Officers immediately dispatched, and found Darren injured in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was pronounced dead at 1.56am despite the best efforts of all those on scene.

Wayne Rule was quickly identified as the suspect in that incident. Following several hours of negotiation by specialist officers at his address, which was also at Cygnet Court, he was arrested by 7am that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday was the first time that he pleaded guilty to the murder and the attempted murder of the man in his 40s.

The case was heard before High Court judge, His Honour Judge Hirst, sitting at Lincoln Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McWatt led the investigation. He said: "In December 2021 we were faced with a death and the attempted murder of two men which would have been wholly avoidable without the use of knives by Rule. He went to the addresses of both of these people and carried out his attacks."This has been a long investigation and something which has been further drawn out for the victims' families due to Rule's refusal to accept responsibility. We are very pleased that today he has now admitted the charges of murder and attempted murder and will be sentenced by the courts later this month."