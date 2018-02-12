Man on the run after police officer assaulted in Peterborough

A man is on the run and another has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted when a stolen car was stopped in Peterborough city centre.

A number of police cars were seen outside the BP petrol station in New Road, Peterborough this lunch time after the stolen car was stopped.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “The car was stolen earlier in the day, and spotted in central Peterborough. “It stopped near the BP garage.

“Two men made off from the scene, but one man was arrested shortly afterwards. “A police officer was assaulted in the incident. They suffered minor injuries.”

The wanted man is described as white, with short, mousy brown hair and wearing a dark brown tracksuit with a hooded top and trainers.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.