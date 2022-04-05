The incident happened in Broad Street in Stamford at around 4.30am on Sunday 3 April.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, reported being punched in the side of the head by an unknown person as he walked past a group of people who were gathered around a girl who appeared to be on the floor. “The victim was knocked to the floor. He then got up and moved on to Red Lion Square, where he was accosted again. It is unclear if the same person carried out both attacks.

“The victim has been left with significant facial injuries requiring hospital treatment, and we have now launched a grievous bodily harm (GBH) enquiry into the incident and are working to identify the person or people responsible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal following the incident

“We believe that there were a number of people in the area at the time who will have witnessed this assault, and may know the name or names of those involved. The incident may also have been captured on a mobile phone, or dashcam, and we would be keen to hear from anyone with footage which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire police on 101, or emailing [email protected] quoting Incident 132 of 3 April.