Man jailed for violent attack on partner

Michael Bloy, 36, of Badgeney Road, March, broke his former partner’s nose after punching her in the face while they were living in March, on 10 July last year (2020). He told her ‘if I had hit you with the other hand, I would have taken your head off’.

Then on 8 August Bloy hit her in the head again with a mug and refused to let her visit the hospital for treatment.

he couple then split but Bloy went on to intimidate and threaten the victim and her mother with violence.

loy pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness, two counts of Actual Bodily Harm, and Harassment with violence.

e appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (7 June) where he was sentenced to two years in prison, and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Constable, Alex Moreton, who investigated, said: “This was a vicious attack that scarred the victim both physically and mentally. Bloy continued to make threats towards the victim and her family, and put their lives in danger. No-one should have to live with abuse.

“I’d like to encourage anyone suffering from physical or emotional abuse to get in touch with us. Don’t suffer in silence.”