Man jailed for tyre slashing spree in Peterborough

Matthew Smith. pic: Cambridgeshire police

Police received in excess of 100 reports of damage on 8 April this year, including slashed vehicle tyres and fire damage caused to front doors and outdoor lights overnight.

A public appeal was launched to identify the offender, which resulted in several calls to police naming the suspect as 22-year-old Matthew Smith.

PC Kirsty Brodie, from Response Investigations and who investigated, said: “Smith’s actions that night caused a great deal of concern within the local community, and rightly so. For unknown reasons, he went on a crime spree, causing damage to many people’s homes and vehicles.

“Thanks to some great joined-up working across different departments within our organisation, from those who recorded the high volume of crime reports, to the neighbourhood teams and initial responders dealing with the incidents, to those who assisted with the investigation and securing charges, the Response Investigation team have been able to bring Smith to justice.”

Neighbourhood officers arrested Smith at his home in Somerby Garth, Welland, on 9 April, in connection with the offences.

He was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker after he grabbed the head of the arresting officer.

He was charged with eight counts of criminal damage, three counts of arson and assaulting an emergency worker, all of which he admitted at Peterborough Crown Court in May.