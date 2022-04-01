Man jailed for throwing stool through Peterborough takeaway shop window and headbutting police officer
A man has been jailed after he threw a stool through a takeaway shop window and headbutted a police officer.
Charlie Spurrier (20) launched the stool through the window of the Chicken Palace on March 2 this year in Peterborough.
He was also racially abusive towards police officers who attended - even headbutting and kicking them - and even broke a card machine.
In March he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted a string of offences relating to the incident - and was jailed for a total of 32 weeks.
Spurrier, of no fixed abode, was also ordered to pay a total of £450 compensation.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, two counts of racially aggravated assault, one count of assaulting an emergency worker (police officer), one count of racially aggravated using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and breach of a suspended sentence.