Charlie Spurrier (20) launched the stool through the window of the Chicken Palace on March 2 this year in Peterborough.

He was also racially abusive towards police officers who attended - even headbutting and kicking them - and even broke a card machine.

In March he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted a string of offences relating to the incident - and was jailed for a total of 32 weeks.

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Spurrier, of no fixed abode, was also ordered to pay a total of £450 compensation.