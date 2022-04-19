Man jailed for sneaking drugs into Peterborough prison

Timofejs Igonins.

Timofejs Igonins, 29, visited HMP Peterborough in October 2019 and was spotted by prison officers and on CCTV handing over a package to one of the inmates.

Officers intercepted the package which contained tobacco, cannabis, pills and a sim card.

Igonins, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to conveying list A, list B and list C items into a prison. He was sentenced to one year and one month in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (8 April).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Lucy Carter, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the eagle-eyed officers on shift, Igonins wasn’t able to pass on his package of drugs to prison inmates.