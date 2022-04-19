Man jailed for sneaking drugs into Peterborough prison
A man who smuggled an illegal package into Peterborough prison for an inmate has been sent to prison himself.
Timofejs Igonins, 29, visited HMP Peterborough in October 2019 and was spotted by prison officers and on CCTV handing over a package to one of the inmates.
Officers intercepted the package which contained tobacco, cannabis, pills and a sim card.
Igonins, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to conveying list A, list B and list C items into a prison. He was sentenced to one year and one month in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (8 April).
Detective Constable Lucy Carter, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the eagle-eyed officers on shift, Igonins wasn’t able to pass on his package of drugs to prison inmates.
“We take these incidents very seriously and I’m glad we were able to stop these harmful substances entering the prison system.”