Man jailed for punching betting shop employee in the face

A man has been jailed for 15 months after assaulting a betting shop employee.

Steven Mulryan (38) entered the Coral betting shop in Emmanuel Street, Cambridge, on September 15.

Steven Mulryan

He approached the desk and asked the employee to change some money.

The victim declined as it was against their store policy, which angered Mulryan who suddenly turned aggressive and hostile. After making abusive comments he was asked to leave, at which point he punched the victim to the face.

The employee managed to regain control of the situation and made him leave the shop. The police were called and officers were able to identify Mulryan from the shop’s CCTV. He was subsequently arrested on October 2.

Mulryan, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and was sentenced on Wednesday at Cambridge Crown Court.

PC Flemington said: “This was an unwarranted attack on someone who was just trying to do their job.

“I applaud the victim for being able to defuse the situation before it became any more serious and I am glad Mulryan has received this sentence.”