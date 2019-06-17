Man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in ‘sickening’ assault

A man who fractured his ex-partner’s eye socket in a ‘sickening’ assault has been jailed.

Clayton Garrick (42) had met the victim to try to resolve their differences at a McDonald’s restaurant in Ermine Street, Cambridge, at about 7pm on May 4 this year.

The pair had not spoken for several weeks but began a conversation in the car park which soon led to an argument.

The victim tried to walk back to her car but was stopped by Garrick, who grabbed her in a ‘bear hug’ and pushed her into a nearby car. She managed to struggle free but was immediately struck hard in the face by Garrick, blurring her vision.

Garrick claimed ‘it was only a slap’ and drove the victim to hospital but she refused treatment and said she wanted to collect her son instead.

Officers went to the victim’s home and spoke to her before taking her to Hinchinbrooke Hospital, where she was found to have a fractured eye socket.

Garrick, of Fairfield Way, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH without intent. He was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment today (Monday) at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was also handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim for five years.

DC Michael Chang said: “The force with which Garrick must have struck the victim, to leave such extensive damage, is sickening.

“It takes a lot of bravery to come forward and disclose domestic abuse and I would urge anyone suffering to come forward. We are here to help you.”

Victims of domestic abuse can contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.