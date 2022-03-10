Man jailed for breaking friend’s jaw in drunk rage

Steven Papworth, 35, was drinking in Huntingdon town centre with the 21-year-old man when they began to argue in the early hours of 14 August.

The two men went their separate ways and the victim began to walk home when Papworth sent him a message asking to meet.

The pair met again, Papworth now heavily intoxicated, and they began to walk together before meeting a woman whom they talked to close to Sallowbush Road. An argument began again and Papworth punched the victim twice to the jaw before walking away.

Steven Papworth

The victim shouted after Papworth, who returned and punched him again. At Hinchingbrooke Hospital it was confirmed he had a fractured jaw and was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he underwent surgery to insert metal plates.

Papworth, who is from Huntingdon, admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Yesterday (8 March) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for a year.

PC Abbie McQuaid said: “Papworth’s behaviour was disgraceful. Having consumed alcohol is absolutely no excuse for acting in the way he did and having remorse was little comfort for the victim who was left with a broken jaw.

“The fracture caused the victim significant pain and when officers went to speak to him in hospital, he struggled to talk to them.