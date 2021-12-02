Man jailed for assault which left victim with dislocated shoulder and possession of a knife

The knife found on Thomas Smiley.

Police were called about the assault which happened outside George at Asda, in Rivergate, on May 10 where a man in his 30s was shoved so hard his shoulder dislocated.

Thomas Smiley, 32, pushed the victim to the ground, kicked and strangled him before stealing the contents of his wallet.

On May 20, officers spotted Smiley in St John’s Street, Eastgate, and knowing he was wanted in connection with the robbery earlier that month, arrested him.

Upon searching him he was found with a kitchen knife with a six-inch blade tucked inside his trousers – he was further arrested for being in possession of a knife in public.

Smiley, of Hetley in Orton Goldhay, was initially charged with robbery and possession of a knife in public, but pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), which was accepted in court. He also admitted being in possession of a knife.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (November 30) where he was sentenced to 265 days in prison and made subject of a two-year restraining order.

PC Matt Slater, who investigated, said: “This was a nasty assault on someone who Smiley knew, thankfully he was not seriously injured but nonetheless this was a violent incident which will not be tolerated.

“Knife crime is quite rightly a concern to our communities which is why we are working so hard to disrupt those who choose to carry a weapon. I would urge anyone with information about someone who carries a knife to report it to us.”