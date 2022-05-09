A man who “brutally” attacked his wife with a dumbbell before pouring bleach over her has been jailed for more than ten years.

Michael Tomlinson, (57), launched the attack against the victim at their home in Stibbington on 18 June, 2020.

His wife suffered a fractured eye socket and burns from the bleach.

Now he has been jailed for 10 years and three months.

Police have said help is available for victims of domestic abuse.

Peterborough Crown Court heard that an argument broke out between the pair when Tomlinson tried to stop the woman from going to the bank.

As she attempted to leave the house, Tomlinson ran after her and struck her to the head with the 2.5-kilogram exercise weight.

The woman fell to the ground where he continued to hit and throw bleach over her, only stopping when he was interrupted by their children who called emergency services.

Officers attended and found Tomlinson inside the house.

Enquiries revealed that Tomlinson's mental health had deteriorated during the Coronavirus pandemic and the victim had been caring for him at home with the help of others.

Tomlinson, of Stibbington, stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in February last year, where jurors found him guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and using a corrosive substance with intent to burn.

He also pleaded guilty to sending threatening letters to his wife and another family member while awaiting sentence for the offences. The letters were sent in April last year and revealed Tomlinson urging his family to “pay someone to kill” his business partner, which was indented on the page with no ink.

In the letters he also encouraged the family member to kill his wife or cause damage to her house, and said he blamed her for him being in prison. Tomlinson refused to be interviewed about the letters but later pleaded guilty to two counts of threats to kill and two counts of threatening to damage or destroy property.

Along with the jail tern, he was also given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim.

DC Louise Trippett, who investigated, said: "This was an horrific case where a woman was brutally attacked outside her own home.

"No one should be made to feel scared or intimidated for going about their daily business and although it is clear Tomlinson's health had suffered at the time, there is no excuse for such violent actions.

“The letters he sent were abhorrent and no doubt left his wife feeling threatened.

"I hope Tomlinson now reflects on his behaviour and the victim can feel some measure of comfort and closure.

"Tackling domestic abuse is a top priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep victims safe."