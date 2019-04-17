Man jailed after threatening Peterborough security guard - after he turned up at the wrong probation office

A man was back in custody less than 24 hours after being released from prison after attending the wrong Probation office.

Daryl Goodley, 29, reacted furiously after being told by staff at Peterborough Probation office that he actually should have been at the office in Norwich.

Goodley threatened a security guard and police were called. He was arrested after saying he knew where his ex-girlfriend lived and was going to stab her.

He confessed to messaging his ex-partner on Facebook and breaching a restraining order and while being interviewed said if he wasn’t remanded he would “petrol bomb” his ex-partner’s house.

The incident happened on 13 November last year, less than a day after Goodley, of Loyes Street, Bedford, had completed a previous prison sentence.

Today (17 April), he was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of making threats to kill.

PC James Petrie said: “The nature of the threats made by Goodley were so severe he gave officers no choice but to arrest him. He was given an opportunity to lead a law-abiding life on release from prison but clearly had no intention of doing so.”