Man jailed after one-punch killing outside Cambridgeshire pub

A man has been jailed for a one-punch killing outside a Cambridgeshire pub after he drank at least eight pints of cider.

Dennis Hurworth, 31, began drinking in the Brook, in Brookfields, Cambridge, where he worked as a chef, at about 4pm on August 17.

Dennis Hurworth, 31.

During the evening he was joined by Christopher Frost, 31, of Lode in Cambridgeshire, and they continued drinking together.

A tab set up by Hurworth showed he purchased 11 pints of cider and it is believed he drank at least eight.

Witnesses described the pair “play-fighting” inside the pub and the beer garden and were told to calm down.

When they left at about 11.30pm they had a short disagreement and Hurworth punched Mr Frost, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

Christopher Frost, 31, of Lode in Cambridgeshire

Hurworth said “I only punched him once” in front of a number of people and then left the area.

Bystanders began giving first aid to Mr Frost before paramedics arrived and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead the following morning.

When officers went to Hurworth’s home in Nuns Way, Cambridge, he tried to flee but was arrested close by.

Today, Wednesday March 13 at Cambridge Crown Court he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for four years.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: “This case tragically demonstrates the devastating consequences one punch can have.

“Every weekend people, often fuelled by excessive quantities of alcohol, feel it is acceptable to get involved in violence. I hope the details of this case will make people think twice about their actions. Even one punch can kill.

“Our sympathies go to the family of Mr Frost, who I know will never fully recover from his loss.”

In a statement Mr Frost’s family said: “The loss felt throughout our family is impossible to describe. We're devastated by the loss of our beloved Chris.

“We ask that our privacy is respected as we continue to grieve. We would like to thank and commend both the police and the staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital for their incredible support and care.”