Man jailed after half a million pounds worth of cannabis found in Peterborough and Stamford in a single day
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been jailed following a day of action by neighbourhood policing where nearly half a million pounds worth of cannabis was uncovered across Peterborough.
Police carried out warrants on Thursday (1 February) in Woodston, Walton, Bretton, Gunthorpe, Fletton, and another in Stamford, Lincolnshire.
Cannabis factories were uncovered at four of the properties, with more than 500 plants worth up to £454,440 being seized and eight people being arrested.
Erjon Llusha, 24, was one of five people arrested at his home address in Peake Close, Woodston.
He was charged with producing cannabis after evidence found on his mobile phone linked him to cannabis factories in Victoria Street and Princes Road, both in Fletton.
He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (2 February), where he was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison after admitting the offence.
A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman both from Peterborough, and a 47-year-old man from Stamford were arrested as part of the operation and have since been bailed while investigations continue.
Four men aged 21, 23, 29 and 33 were detained and handed over to Immigration services.
Sergeant Paul Delmer, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Tackling issues around drugs and organised crime is a priority for us as a force due to the violent and criminal behaviour that it often attracts.
“In order to assist us with this work, I would like to encourage the public to continue reporting their concerns and any suspicious activity that could indicate a cannabis factory.”