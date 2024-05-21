Man jailed after ex-wife had to barricade herself into the bathroom after he broke into Peterborough home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rytis Lisauskas turned up at his ex’s home every day, hanging around for hours at a time and even following her to a bus stop

A violent stalker who broke into his estranged wife’s Peterborough home has been jailed.

Rytis Lisauskas, 32, was locked up for more than three years after admitting a string of offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now police have urged victims of stalking, harassment or domestic violence to contact officers.

Rytis Lisauskas

Lisauskas had been turning up at the victim’s home in Peterborough every day since their decade-long relationship ended in July last year.

Despite her telling him to leave her alone, Lisauskas would hang around for hours at a time and, on a couple of occasions, also followed the victim to a bus stop.

Lisauskas’ fixation intensified and in September he arrived at the victim’s home and smashed a window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few days later, he returned, and threw stones at another window.

Lisauskas of no fixed abode, was arrested and it emerged he had also carried out a string of violent attacks on the victim last year, where he had punched her in the head and pushed her.

Despite being released on bail prohibiting him from going to the victim’s address, police were called again the following month after he tampered with CCTV cameras at the property.

After ripping the camera from a wall, he smashed his way inside while the terrified victim barricaded herself in a bedroom with her children as he stole items which he claimed belonged to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday (17 May) at Cambridge Crown Court, Lisauskas was sentenced to three years and two months in prison, after pleading guilty to stalking, burglary, criminal damage, assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour.

DC Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “The victim and her family have gone through a traumatic experience because of Lisauskas’ appalling and selfish behaviour.

“No one should live in fear, especially in their own home. Stalking can be a terrifying and can escalate quickly.