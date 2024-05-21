Man jailed after ex-wife had to barricade herself into the bathroom after he broke into Peterborough home
A violent stalker who broke into his estranged wife’s Peterborough home has been jailed.
Rytis Lisauskas, 32, was locked up for more than three years after admitting a string of offences.
Now police have urged victims of stalking, harassment or domestic violence to contact officers.
Lisauskas had been turning up at the victim’s home in Peterborough every day since their decade-long relationship ended in July last year.
Despite her telling him to leave her alone, Lisauskas would hang around for hours at a time and, on a couple of occasions, also followed the victim to a bus stop.
Lisauskas’ fixation intensified and in September he arrived at the victim’s home and smashed a window.
A few days later, he returned, and threw stones at another window.
Lisauskas of no fixed abode, was arrested and it emerged he had also carried out a string of violent attacks on the victim last year, where he had punched her in the head and pushed her.
Despite being released on bail prohibiting him from going to the victim’s address, police were called again the following month after he tampered with CCTV cameras at the property.
After ripping the camera from a wall, he smashed his way inside while the terrified victim barricaded herself in a bedroom with her children as he stole items which he claimed belonged to him.
On Friday (17 May) at Cambridge Crown Court, Lisauskas was sentenced to three years and two months in prison, after pleading guilty to stalking, burglary, criminal damage, assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour.
DC Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “The victim and her family have gone through a traumatic experience because of Lisauskas’ appalling and selfish behaviour.
“No one should live in fear, especially in their own home. Stalking can be a terrifying and can escalate quickly.
“We would encourage anyone who fears they may be being stalked or harassed to get in touch. We’re here for victims 24/7 and will support them, as well as do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”