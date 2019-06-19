Man jailed after ‘brutal’ assault left ex-partner’s new boyfriend in a coma

A man who launched a “brutal” attack on his ex-partner’s new boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party, leaving him in a coma, has been jailed for more than two years.

Dean Marshall (36) was drunk at the party in Colne, near Huntingdon, when he had a disagreement with his ex-partner and the victim at about 2.30am on New Year’s Day.

He punched the man to the face before repeatedly hitting his head off the edge of a table. He then attempted to hit him over the head with a bottle of vodka but it was taken from him.

Marshall took the keys to a Mercedes belonging to another party-goer and made his escape. The car was recovered two days later and he was arrested on January 8.

The attack caused multiple facial fractures and fluid to enter the victim’s brain and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he was placed into an induced coma. He remains in hospital for 12 days.

Marshall, of Sapley, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and taking a motor vehicle without consent and was jailed for 26 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (June 17).

DC Richard Diggle said: “Marshall’s attack was brutal and calculated despite him being under the influence of alcohol.

“His actions left the victim with serious head injuries that he could have died from had it not have been for the officers who found him semi-conscious and provided enhanced first aid until an ambulance arrived.”