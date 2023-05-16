News you can trust since 1948
Man indecently exposed himself at March Railway Station

British Transport Police appealing for witnesses following two incidents earlier this month

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th May 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:20 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a man exposing himself to train passengers at a Cambridgeshire railway station.

As a train was stopped at March Station just after 4pm on Thursday, 4 May, a man stood on the platform and exposed himself to passengers on-board.

A second incident of a man exposing himself at the station was also reported to a member of rail staff on the same afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was at the station between 4pm and 5.30pm on 4 May as it is believed they may have crucial information that will assist their investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 522 of 4 May.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.