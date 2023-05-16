Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a man exposing himself to train passengers at a Cambridgeshire railway station.

As a train was stopped at March Station just after 4pm on Thursday, 4 May, a man stood on the platform and exposed himself to passengers on-board.

A second incident of a man exposing himself at the station was also reported to a member of rail staff on the same afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was at the station between 4pm and 5.30pm on 4 May as it is believed they may have crucial information that will assist their investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 522 of 4 May.

