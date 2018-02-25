Man in critical condition after assault 'outside nightclub in Spalding'

A man is in a critical condition after an assault believed to have taken place outside a nightclub in Spalding.

Police were called to Westlode Street, outside Loaded Nightclub, at around 1.25am this morning (Sunday, February 25).

There was a 20-year-old male who was unconscious following an assault which is believed to have taken place in the queue outside the venue.

The male was taken to hospital and found to be seriously injured. His condition is now described as critical.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the matter and are appealing for any witnesses to an assault at the location, or anyone who was in the queue outside the venue between 1am and 1.15am, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 27 of February 25.