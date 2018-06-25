Man in court charged with GBH with intent after reported stabbing in Wisbech

A man will appear at Kings Lynn Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 25) charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Police were called at just before noon on Saturday (23 June) to a report that a man had been stabbed at a property in Norwich Road, Wisbech.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Reece Gray (20) from Wisbech was arrested and later charged with causing GBH with intent.

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been released on bail to return in 28 days.