Man in court charged over alleged assault in Bourne which left person with back and head injuries

Assault said to have happened on Tuesday
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:44 GMT
A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with an alleged assault in Bourne.

Daniel Bishop, 37, of Manning Road in Bourne appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with wounding.

The assault is said to have happened in Manning Road on the evening of Tuesday, January 30.

Lincolnshire Police said a man had sustained injuries to his back and head with what is believed to be a bladed weapon.