Man in court charged over alleged assault in Bourne which left person with back and head injuries

A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with an alleged assault in Bourne.

Daniel Bishop, 37, of Manning Road in Bourne appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with wounding.

The assault is said to have happened in Manning Road on the evening of Tuesday, January 30.