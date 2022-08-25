Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is due to appear in court today (Thursday) after being charged in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris.

Ki Seward, 21, was arrested by the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Huntingdon Road, Chatteris, on Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Seward was due in court today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...