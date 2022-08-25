Man in court charged in connection with drug dealing
Ki Seward charged with with possession with intent to supply cannabis
By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:12 pm
A man is due to appear in court today (Thursday) after being charged in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris.
Ki Seward, 21, was arrested by the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Huntingdon Road, Chatteris, on Tuesday afternoon.
He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Seward, of London Road, Chatteris, has been remanded and was due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.