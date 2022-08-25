News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man in court charged in connection with drug dealing

Ki Seward charged with with possession with intent to supply cannabis

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:12 pm

A man is due to appear in court today (Thursday) after being charged in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris.

Ki Seward, 21, was arrested by the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Huntingdon Road, Chatteris, on Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Seward was due in court today

Most Popular

Seward, of London Road, Chatteris, has been remanded and was due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.