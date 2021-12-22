Man in court after being charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder following the a death this week.
Wayne Rule, aged 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Darren Kirk, and the attempted murder of Mark Stone.
Mr Kirk died after suffering serious injuries in an incident at Cygnet Court at 1.10am on Monday 20 December.
Mr Stone was seriously hurt in an incident at Bowditch Road at about 12.30am on Monday.
Rule will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday)