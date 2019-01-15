Man hit elderly woman over head with stone in botched Peterborough robbery, court told

An elderly woman was hit over the head with a ‘stone or half brick’ in an attempted robbery in a Peterborough street, a court has heard.

The 69-year-old woman was attacked on Padholme Road on July 30 last year, Peterborough Crown Court has heard.

The woman suffered a 4cm gash to her head during the attack, when a man tried to run off with her tartan shopping trolley.

The court heard Brandon Cliffe was arrested shortly after the attempted robbery. Cliffe (20) of Pipe Lane, Peterborough denies one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of attempted robbery.

Tim Brown, prosecuting, told a jury of seven men and five women: “The victim is 69-years-old, and on July 30 2018, just before 7pm, she was walking down Padholme Road pushing her tartan shopping trolley.

“Somebody - the prosecution say this defendant - came up behind her and tried to grab the trolley.

“She resisted and clung on, and there was a struggle.

“The prosecution say at that point the defendant picked up a stone or half brick, and clouted her over the head, causing a 4cm gash.

“She was in distress, on the floor screaming.”

The court heard two teenage lads came to help the woman.

Mr Brown said police and an ambulance was then called.

He said: “Whilst waiting for police, the boys spotted the defendant hiding in bushes a short distance away.

“They pointed the man out to police, and they conducted a search. They flushed him out of the bushes, and he ran off - but he only ran a short distance before he was arrested.”

Mr Brown said one of the boys picked Cliffe out in a video identity procedure the following day.

In police interview, Cliffe denied being part of the attempted robbery.

Cliffe has entered not guilty pleas to both counts.

The trial continues.