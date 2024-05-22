Man given two-month curfew for carrying a concealed knife in city centre

The knife which was seized by police in the city centre.

CCTV operators spotted the man hiding the knife inside his coat

Ashley McMillan, 29, was spotted by CCTV operators in the early hours of March 23 “concealing a knife on himself” in Peterborough city centre, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

A force spokesperson explained: “The operators tracked him to the underpass in Bridge Street where he was intercepted by officers and arrested for being in possession of a knife after one was found in his coat pocket.”

McMillan was charged with the offence and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 17), where he was sentenced to a 12-month community order which requires him to complete a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

He has also been made subject of a daily curfew which requires him to be at his home address in Oundle Road, Woodston, between 7pm and 7am for two months.

PC Harry Johnson, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the teamwork of CCTV operators and police, we were able to locate and arrest McMillan quickly.

“If you have any concerns or information on someone who may be carrying a weapon, I urge you to report it to us to help us in tackling the issue.”