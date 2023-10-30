News you can trust since 1948
Man given 'community resolution' after reports of swan attack at Peterborough Embankment

Man ordered to pay £100 to a swan charity after incident on Embankment
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:17 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:17 GMT
A man has been given a community resolution after reports were made of a swan attack in Peterborough.

The incident was reported to police on Friday, October 6 at the Embankment. Police launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man in connection with the alleged incident.

On Monday, October 9, officers said a man had been identified in connection with the incident, and would be voluntarily interviewed by officers. The man was not arrested.

Police launched a CCTV appeal to trace a manPolice launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man
Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said a man in his 30s from Peterborough has been given a community resolution in relation to this, with conditions to donate £100 to the Swan Sanctuary charity and participate in a Thinking Skills course.

A Community resolution is an informal non-statutory disposal used for dealing with less serious crime and anti-social behaviour where the offender accepts responsibility.