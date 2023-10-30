Man given 'community resolution' after reports of swan attack at Peterborough Embankment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been given a community resolution after reports were made of a swan attack in Peterborough.

The incident was reported to police on Friday, October 6 at the Embankment. Police launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man in connection with the alleged incident.

On Monday, October 9, officers said a man had been identified in connection with the incident, and would be voluntarily interviewed by officers. The man was not arrested.

Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said a man in his 30s from Peterborough has been given a community resolution in relation to this, with conditions to donate £100 to the Swan Sanctuary charity and participate in a Thinking Skills course.