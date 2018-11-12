Man from Peterborough appears in court over alleged firearms offences

A man from Peterborough has appeared in court over alleged firearms offences.
Calvin Jackson (26) of Uldale Way in Gunthorpe was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of possession of a firearm during a five-year period following a suspended sentence and producing a Class B drug.
He was arrested after a police raid at Uldale Way on Tuesday last week.
Jackson appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last week.
He is now due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on December 6.
A man in his 60s was also arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and possession of a Class B drug following the raid.
He was released under investigation.
