Man from Peterborough appears in court over alleged firearms offences

A man from Peterborough has appeared in court over alleged firearms offences.

Calvin Jackson (26) of Uldale Way in Gunthorpe was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of possession of a firearm during a five-year period following a suspended sentence and producing a Class B drug.

He was arrested after a police raid at Uldale Way on Tuesday last week.

Jackson appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last week.

He is now due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on December 6.

A man in his 60s was also arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and possession of a Class B drug following the raid.

He was released under investigation.

