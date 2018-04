A man who was found dead in March last week has been named by police.

Police were called to Creek Road, March, on Wednesday (18 April) evening.

He has today, Tuesday, been named as Edmundas Tamosauskas, 42, of Creek Road, March.

A post mortem examination found Edmundas had significant head trauma, however, the cause of death remains unexplained.

Further forensic tests are due to be carried out.

Four people arrested in connection have been released under investigation.