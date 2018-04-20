Man found dead in March suffered 'significant head trauma'

A man suffered 'significant head trauma' a post-mortem investigation has concluded after an incident in March, following which three people were arrested on suspicion of murder.

However the sudden death of the man in Creek Road, March, remains unexplained at this time after the post mortem failed to confirm the cause of death.

Further forensic tests will be needed in coming weeks, a police spokesman said.

Three people, two men aged 35 and 53, and a woman aged 42, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.