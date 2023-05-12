Man fined £500 after dumping mattress in Peterborough street
Sigitas Prismontas also ordered to pay £412 costs and a victim surcharge of £50 at court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th May 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:14 BST
A Peterborough man has been fined £500 after dumping a mattress in a city street.
Sigitas Prismontas, of Lincoln Road, admitted flytipping the mattress in Keas Way, New England on or before May 2 2022.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty.
He was fined £500, and ordered to pay £412 costs and a victim surcharge of £50.