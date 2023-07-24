Man fined for 'riding bike in a dangerous and anti-social manner' in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

A man has been fined after riding a bike in a ‘dangerous and anti-social manner’ in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square.

Zac Small (28) of Wellington Street, Peterborough, was stopped at 3.50pm on November 18 last year. A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) bans cycling in the area at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also caught urinating on tree in in the city centre at 8.30pm on February 3 this year, and drinking alcohol in the square at 7.45pm on February 23 this year – but refused to dispose of the drink when asked, in contravention of the order.

Cathedral Square Peterborough

On April 19 this year, he was caught ‘being confrontational to members of the public’ in Cathedral Square.

Small appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he admitted four breaches of the PSPO. He was fined £75 for each breach, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £28.

A criminal behaviour order was also imposed for two years, banning him from entering the city centre unless for work, education, employment of medical appointments, consuming alcohol in any public place, other than a licensed premises in Peterborough City Council’s boundary, cause any anti-social behaviour in the city, or cycle in pedestrian areas. He must also engage with drug and alcohol support services in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad