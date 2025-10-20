Man fined after threatening bin collection staff and attacking lorry with 'blunt instrument' in Peterborough
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle on Friday (October 17) morning and has since been given a conditional caution.
This includes an order for £200 compensation.
Peterborough City Council said that its staff were shaken but uninjured in the incident.
Police have described the weapon that the man used to damage the truck as a ‘blunt instrument.’
Peterborough City Council added: “Luckily none of our refuse collectors were injured, although they were shaken, but the refuse vehicle they took shelter in was damaged.
“As a council we will not tolerate acts of violence and abuse towards our staff, who are simply trying to do a good job for the residents of our city, and will report matters to the police where appropriate.”