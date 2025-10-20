Man fined after threatening bin collection staff and attacking lorry with 'blunt instrument' in Peterborough

A man has ordered to pay compensation after threatening refuse collectors with a weapon in Werrington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle on Friday (October 17) morning and has since been given a conditional caution.

This includes an order for £200 compensation.

Peterborough City Council said that its staff were shaken but uninjured in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bin lorry in Peterborough.

Police have described the weapon that the man used to damage the truck as a ‘blunt instrument.’

Peterborough City Council added: “Luckily none of our refuse collectors were injured, although they were shaken, but the refuse vehicle they took shelter in was damaged.

“As a council we will not tolerate acts of violence and abuse towards our staff, who are simply trying to do a good job for the residents of our city, and will report matters to the police where appropriate.”