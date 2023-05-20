Man fined after being caught in Peterborough with drugs and burner phone on Christmas Day

A man from Leeds who was caught with drugs on him in Peterborough on Christmas Day has been fined.

Neighbourhood policing officers were on patrol in the Eastgate area on the evening of Christmas Day last year, when they came across a Vauxhall Corsa in Field Walk which smelt of cannabis.

Faris Salhe, 21, was in the passenger seat and was detained for a search which uncovered four “deal bags” of cannabis, along with a “burner” phone and small plastic “deal bags”.

He was arrested, and in interview admitted he had bought eight bags of cannabis earlier that morning and had been smoking it when police stopped him.

Salhe, of Beckett Street, Leeds, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Wednesday (17 May) where he was sentenced to a 12-month community order – having to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £600 fine, after previously admitting possession of cannabis and breaching court bail after he failed to attend a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 22 March this year.

Detective Constable Steph Dunlop, who investigated, said: “Drug use, dealing and associated anti-social behaviour is something our communities tell us they want us to focus on and prioritise.