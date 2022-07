A man is due to appear in court today (Monday 18 July) charged with a number of attempted burglaries in Peterborough

Kennie Owen, 43, was arrested in Bretton on Saturday evening (16 July).

He has been charged with 15 counts of attempted burglary, relating to incidents in Werrington overnight on Tuesday (12 July).

Owen will appear in court today