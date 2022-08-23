Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is due to appear in court today charged in connection with drug dealing in the Eastfield area of Peterborough.

Gulzman Safizada, 22, was arrested in Eastfield Road by officers who were on patrol in the area on Sunday night.

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

