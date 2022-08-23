News you can trust since 1948
Man due in court charged with drug dealing in Peterborough

Gulzman Safizada due in Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:12 pm

A man is due to appear in court today charged in connection with drug dealing in the Eastfield area of Peterborough.

Gulzman Safizada, 22, was arrested in Eastfield Road by officers who were on patrol in the area on Sunday night.

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Safizada, of West Parade, Peterborough, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.